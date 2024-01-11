“THAT’S HATE” - $ 1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese backs Michael Penix Jr. as Michigan beats Washington in 34-13 national championship showdown

LSU Tigers basketball star Angel Reese supported Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. after Michigan defeated Washington 34-13 in the CFP national championship game in Houston on Monday.

Michigan had a perfect 15-0 season, despite facing two scandals this year. One was about alleged recruiting violations during COVID-19, and the other was about a sign-stealing scheme that instigated debate in college football and other sports over the last few months.

Some Michigan critics questioned the legitimacy of the title and the championship’s tainted status in the record books.

However, after Michigan’s victory, Gary Redus II, an assistant coach for the LSU women's basketball team, responded to a tweet from the $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese:

“I don’t know the particulars of football but I feel like holding could be called every play.”

He then tweeted:

“Penix got cheated (that’s hate).”

Reese promptly backed Penix:

“THAT’S HATE.”

Nonetheless, the Wolverines prevailed, as they did against every strong opponent they faced this season, including Ohio State and Alabama.

Michael Penix Jr.: The rarity of left-handed quarterbacks

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr. a left-handed quarterback for Washington, said he didn't choose to throw with his left hand, it just came naturally to him.

“At a young age, it wasn’t like I chose what hand I wanted to throw with,” Penix Jr. said. “I’m like, 'Coach, I can throw it anywhere. It doesn’t matter. Just call anything.'”

According to a Time report, he is one of the few lefties in college football. Lefties are even rarer in the NFL, which has only Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.

Some experts say that being a lefty gives him an advantage, as defenses are not used to facing his spin and angle. Others say that football is biased against lefties, as most plays are designed for right-handed quarterbacks.

The 6-foot-3 QB doesn't let that bother him. He was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last year, behind LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

