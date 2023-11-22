Coach Jim Harbaugh still has one more game to serve his suspension, with the next game scheduled against Ohio State. He is facing criticism for yet another reason. In a media chat, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, like Ted Lasso, delivered a powerhouse halftime talk.

The reason? Well, Harbaugh referenced Ted Lasso during a press conference, making a joke amid the ongoing drama surrounding Michigan. ESPN's Paul Finebaum caught Harbaugh's comedic timing, deeming it in poor taste given the recent events.

The recent dismissal of assistant coach Chris Partridge witnessed Coach Harbaugh taking the stage on Monday. He made a lighthearted reference to the Ted Lasso show after his team's 31-24 win over Maryland.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Wolverines HC had the media abuzz with his words on Monday, saying,

“I go back to that — it’s like the Ted Lasso show. You know, believe. What comes out of that is believe. I’m just so proud, I’m just so proud of our team. Despite all the outside noise, our locker room’s in one piece. Like Ted for me, my locker rooms, a lot like my mom’s bathing suits; like to see them in one piece,” suspended HC Harbaugh said during a press conference, per On3.

Without further ado, on Tuesday, Sportscaster Finebaum wasn’t happy with Harbaugh's use of a make-believe character from television and the 'mom's bathing suit' remark, expressing:

"Quoting a make-believe character from television? I mean, I’m kind of stunned really, that’s all Jim Harbaugh can do,” Finebaum stated via ESPN’s Get Up, adding, “I’ll say the adjective because I think we’ve used them all up, but it’s just fairly disappointing."- He said.

Paul Finebaum says Jim Harbaugh had a good chance

Michigan Sign Stealing Football

Ahead of the Ohio State showdown this Saturday, football analyst feels disappointed over the missed chance for Harbaugh to address the serious issues at hand with more substance. Paul Finebaum says:

“He [Harbaugh] had an opportunity to address all the bad news that happened last week. What was that? His school caved into the Big Ten. The school fired a coach. Speculation that he may not even coach next year. And he quotes Ted Lasso. Brilliant.” – Statement by Finebaum.

Disheartened with Harbaugh’s choice of commentary, in the midst of the adversity of the past week, Finebaum concluded in a serious tone.

No matter, after the Big Ten suspended Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh for three games, the school named offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as acting head coach. However, Harbaugh and the school accepted the suspension after a week of fighting it.