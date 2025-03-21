"That's over, that time's done": Analyst makes massive claim on Kirby Smart's declining position against Ryan Day

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dealt with another driving-related controversy on Thursday when two of its players, Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley, were arrested. They both received misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding but Easley was reportedly involved in another, unreported, driving incident.

The two players have been suspended indefinitely, but this adds to the list of a growing trend in Georgia. There have been over two dozen driving-related incidents over the past two offseasons.

On Thursday, Juck from the "Jucks On Bucks" podcast posted a video on X talking about the incident. He talked about how he believes Ohio State's Ryan Day has passed Kirby Smart as the best coach in college football because of these incidents:

"Word out of Georgia again, Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley have been indefinitely from all team activities. There will be no further comment. So not one, but two more Georgia driving-related incidents. Two more guys that don't give a damn about the program, the coach, their teammates, the community, their image, or really themselves.

"Here we go again, the same thing over and over again. You're gonna tell me that this guy is a better head coach than Ryan Day. That's over, that time's done."

Juck went on to say that there is only one thing separating these coaches on the field, and he does not think it is that big a deal.

"There's only one thing that separates these two on the field, and that's one national championship that was decided with the two of them on the field by one point in a game that I feel Ryan Day outcoached Kirby Smart. When you take the programs in totality, the direction, Ohio State is the premier program in college football right now."

Kirby Smart called out his team after spring practice

While off-the-field incidents have drawn the attention of national media, the Bulldogs have not been living up to Kirby Smart's standards at spring practice. On Tuesday after practice, Smart called out his team, the freshman in particular, for not being in good enough shape.

He told reporters after the practice that many of the players could not participate in all of the drills because they were too tired. The Bulldogs have a relatively young squad compared to other SEC contenders headed into the 2025 season.

