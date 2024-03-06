The NCAA is set to approve the use of in-helmet communication in college football ahead of the 2024 season. That's after the landscape was rocked by the Michigan sign-stealing scandal in 2023, and many believe that it’s coming due to the alleged actions of the Wolverines.

However, according to rules committee co-chair Kirby Smart, the move is aimed at ensuring professional standards in the realm. He clarified that it's not a direct response to the sign-stealing saga at Michigan and teams intercepting signals, as some had suggested.

"That's not what the sole intent was," Smart said, via ESPN. "I've been on the rules committee now three to four years, and coach-to-player communication has come up every single year."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"It's been talked about. We've been evolving, trying to get closer to it. A lot of coaches debate, talk about how this is not going to stop people from signaling or having the big cardboard signs on the sideline."

Taking college football closer to the NFL in communication

College football has shown commitment over the years in adopting the standards of the NFL. A couple of developments have occurred in the landscape that were designed after the models in the NFL. The upcoming In-helmet communication is one of them.

In the aforementioned interaction with ESPN, Smart disclosed that the development is aimed at bringing the landscape of college football closer to the NFL in terms of on-field communication.

The in-helmet communication system has worked pretty well in the NFL and is worth emulating, he said:

"A lot of people have said it would take 11 headsets to take that way, or three or four headsets to take that away. That's not the intent. The intent is to get a little closer to what the NFL has done to allow communication.”

The new in-helmet communication system in college football will allow play-callers to communicate with the quarterback and someone on the defense. The Georgia coach noted that the adoption of the new system, which is alien to the landscape, will be done one after the other.

“We don't know where it's going to take us, so we're going to onboard one step at a time. It allows communication between mostly your quarterback and somebody on defense, and we'll find out where it takes us.”

Many coaches have over the years have advocated for the introduction of in-helmets to college football to help combat attempts to steal signals. That comes as a major development for the landscape, so it's to be seen how it's adopted in the upcoming season.