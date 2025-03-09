Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson shares why he didn’t consider retiring after the 2024 season

Larry Johnson is arguably one of the greatest-ever defensive line coaches in college football history. He was hired by Ohio State in 2014 under the leadership of Urban Meyer after almost two decades at Penn State. Since then, he’s ensured stability in the Buckeyes defensive line.

Ad

Following the departure of four defensive linemen for the NFL after Ohio State’s national title success, it was speculated that it might be the perfect moment for Johnson to retire. However, he has no plans to step away yet, believing he has a couple more years to serve in Columbus.

“I never thought about it,” Johnson said on Friday when asked if he considered retiring after last season. “It’s just on to the next guys, a group of guys I brought in.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“That’s coaching. That’s what coaching is all about. Each year, we’ve got a different group of guys, and now we have to rebuild from the bottom again. We’ve done it a couple of times since I’ve been here, so it’s another opportunity to see who’s going to step up to play.”

Ad

Larry Johnson is currently 73, and he's not expected to stay much longer in coaching. Nonetheless, the coach isn't thinking about retiring just yet. He started his coaching career at the high school level in 1974 before transitioning to the collegiate stage in 1996.

Larry Johnson denies conflict with Jim Knowles

Jim Knowles departed Ohio State less than a week after the national championship success. The coach, who served as the Buckeyes defensive coordinator for three years, went on to join Penn State in the same role.

Ad

One of the rumored reasons he left Columbus was the alleged conflict between him and Larry Johnson over the system of defense. Johnson denied the allegations on Friday.

“There was no conflict,” Johnson said. “Jim and I had a great relationship. I didn’t have an ultimatum (of using a 4-3). It was never that. But the story got created, which is unfair, by someone on a podcast, I guess, trying to get clicks or something.”

Ad

Larry Johnson went on to praise the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, who was hired in February. Patricia returns to college football after several years in the NFL.

“First of all, coach Patricia is a great coach,” Johnson said. “He’s very smart. He’s done a good job introducing what he feels is his philosophy, trying to merge two things together. It’s a great defensive scheme to play in.”

Without a doubt, Larry Johnson is committed to ensuring that the Ohio State defensive line records another successful season in 2025. While he will be working with a new set of starters and a new defensive coordinator, the goal remains the same for the veteran coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place