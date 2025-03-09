Tim Keenan III is the latest player on the Alabama roster to share his feelings about the 2024 season in spring practice. The Crimson Tide were disappointing in Kalen DeBoer's first season as they finished with a 9-4 record, failing to live up to the lofty expectations.

Ad

Speaking after Alabama's spring practice on Friday, Tim Keenan III made it known that the performance last season didn't meet up to the standard at the program. The Tide were the gold standard in the college football landscape during Nick Saban's time in Tuscaloosa.

"Of course, going 9-4 is not the standard here at the University of Alabama," Keenan said. "Growing up, I was always seeing them dominate teams and of course, you have bounce-back years from rebuilding but that's not the standard. It's been continuous work day in and day out to get to where we want to be."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alabama started the 2024 season on a brilliant note, winning the first five games, which included Georgia. However, an upset loss against Vanderbilt derailed the team's season, with the Crimson Tide suffering further losses to Tennessee and Oklahoma in the regular season. It also went on to lose to Michigan at the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Tim Keenan III wants to win the national championship

Despite the fact that Alabama failed to secure a spot in the inaugural 12-team playoff last season, Tim Keenan III has big ambitions with the team next season. The defense tackle wants to win the national championship, expressing his confidence in the possibility of it.

Ad

“I put my trust in God, and then I believe in the guys here," Keenan said after Friday's spring practice. "I believe in the coaches here. I believe in the system and I really believe in the University of Alabama. When I told myself and coach Saban that when I come to the University of Alabama, I'm going to leave with a championship."

Ad

Keenan has been consistent about this goal of winning the national championship. He disclosed this ambition in a statement when he announced his return to Alabama for his final season of eligibility in January, noting it played a pivotal role in his decision to return.

“When I committed to Alabama, my goal was to win that National Championship and that's what I will work every single day to do, IN JESUS’ NAME,” Keenan wrote. “With 1 year of eligibility left, I'll be returning for the 2025 season. I can't wait to get back to work!”

Tim Keenan III will undoubtedly play a crucial role on Alabama's defensive line in the upcoming season after the defensive coordinator Kane Wommack raised some concerns about the depth of the interior. His availability throughout the season has become very important. He is expected to be one of the leaders in the program on the route to resurgence next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!