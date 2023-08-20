The 3 best alternatives for WSU amid rumors of a potential Pac-12 expansion and failed media rights deal

According to CFB insider Brett McMurphy, WSU has three options in the wake of the collapse of the Pac-12. He tweeted,

This news comes after the Pac-12 conference imploded recently. The West Coast's top athletic conference recently failed to get a signed Grant of Rights. For the uninitiated, the Grant of Rights is the only thing that's keeping the Pac-12 intact--at least for now.

Earlier this month, Washington State's Office of the President issued a letter addressing the current situation for the Huskies and the Pac-12 Conference in general. According to the letter, the University of Washington and the University of Oregon's decisions to join the Big Ten Conference were among the biggest contributors to the fate of the Pac-12.

This left only four members: WSU, Oregon State, Stanford, and Cal-Berkeley. Rebuilding the Pac-12 would be even harder if another school, say, Stanford, leaves (via NevadaSportsNet).

For now, though, Stanford is reportedly holding out on an invitation to join the ACC. Their decision was despite them not even receiving major media rights payouts for several years, as reported by the Associated Press.

Without any other choices (and barely any chance of success in rebuilding the Pac-12), WSU would likely be forced to join the Mountain West or ACC.

What if WSU joins the Mountain West?

Joining the MW would mean a lot of things for Washington State. Many experts believe that the Mountain West is a no-brainer for the Cougars. Their joining the conference will elevate the level of play there, even if they're not exactly a football powerhouse.

Furthermore, adding WSU and Oregon State would also help boost the Mountain West's media-rights deal payouts. Currently, the payouts average $3.2 million. The boost to the payouts won't be game-changing, but it's a boost nonetheless.

What happens now?

For now, everyone's waiting on Stanford's final decision to potentially join the ACC. Even if they're looking to join at a heavily discounted rate, they're not going to be cash-strapped by doing so. The school's 2021 endowment was a massive $38 billion. If they do finalize their decision to join the ACC, then rebuilding the Pac-12 will be almost impossible--if not impossible.

As for Oregon State, they did say that they were still committed to rebuilding the Pac-12. This is what the school's athletic director Scott Barnes:

“Nothing’s easy, given the circumstances, but I think it’s our best path forward. It is a solid option in terms of building back. All the more need to have the four of us as the foundation of what we build."