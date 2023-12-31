"The Dawgs should take care of business" - Former Georgia QB Aaron Murray elaborates his prediction for the Orange Bowl

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set to pulsate with the energy of a classic college football game this Saturday, as the Georgia Bulldogs lock horns with the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.

Despite going undefeated and claiming the ACC Championship, Florida State was controversially left out of the College Football Playoffs. This disappointment, coupled with the lure of the NFL Draft and NCAA transfer portal, has resulted in a mass exodus of Seminole talent.

Over 20 players, including their starting and backup quarterbacks, top running back, and several key receivers and defensive linemen, will be absent from the Orange Bowl.

Today, in a video on X, former Georgia quarterback, Aaron Murray, who was drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft in the 5th round as the 163rd pick, shared his Orange Bowl prediction in a video on X:

“So, what do we think truly is going to happen?” said Murray. “The Dawgs should take care of business right now. The line is right around 20 points in favor of Georgia winning this football game. I kind of like the 20 points; I think the Dawgs win big. "

“Carson Beck, this is a statement game for him coming back next season; he's going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL draft. Brock Bowers, we don't know if he's going to play or not, but just too much talent on both sides of the football. The dogs get it done big this afternoon,” he added.

Georgia comes in with a different kind of motivation. The two-time defending national champions fell short of a three-peat in the SEC Championship Game, but still boast a formidable roster with most of their key players intact.

Keep an eye on these standout players in the Orange Bowl showdown

While Georgia enters the game as a heavy favorite, fueled by both talent and momentum, Florida State's fighting spirit and underdog mentality shouldn't be underestimated.

Key players to watch:

Georgia : Carson Beck, Kamari Lassiter, Daijun Edwards

: Carson Beck, Kamari Lassiter, Daijun Edwards Florida State: Brock Glenn, Hykeem Williams, Blake Nichelson, Quindarrius Jones, Vandrevius Jacobs, and Conrad Hussey.

An upset victory against their bitter rivals, especially without many key players, would be a monumental achievement for the Seminoles, who have an undefeated season.

Tune in to the Orange Bowl on Saturday, December 30th, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

