"The future of college athletics is always uncertain": Marcus Freeman issues his take on Notre Dame potentially joining conference after USC win

As college football is ushering in a new era of NIL and conference coalitions, Notre Dame is potentially considering its options as an independent school and joining a conference. Since 1978, the Fighting Irish’s football program has played independently and accumulated major success over the last couple of decades.

With changing dynamics of college athletics, head coach Marcus Freeman claims the school might reconsider its options and if necessary, they would join a league. He was speaking to Bussin' with the Boys on Monday after a big game against USC and wrapping up a historic rivalry on a high.

He mentioned that Notre Dame needs to position itself as a championship-contending team and they would not lose any chances to miss a playoff spot.

“The future of college athletics is always uncertain. With private equity, with what’s going to happen with these conferences, you know, if there’s a time that Notre Dame has to join a conference to ensure that they can have the same opportunities to make the Playoff as everybody else, then I’m sure our administration would do it,” Freeman said to the panelists this week.

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

He also mentioned that Notre Dame has emerged as a successful program over the years despite being independent. Their chances would increase if they joined a conference.

“Currently, the administration and myself and all of us feel confident that if we win the games we’re supposed to win, we take care of the business we’re supposed to take care of, then we have just as good of a chance to make the playoff as anybody else,” he added.

Marcus Freeman reiterates his passion for USC - ND rivalry

One of the biggest reasons Freeman claims he joined the program was due to rivalry matchups like USC. A team's culture is defined by the number of rivals it possesses and Notre Dame is atop of it.

“I would love to see that happen in the future, and I don’t know if there’s any discussion. I don’t know if it’s on our future schedule. We have to get that back going,” Freeman said on Bussin’ with the Boys.

With two losses earlier in the 2025 season, Notre Dame will have to play smart, especially if they aspire to earn a playoff spot. Each and every game in the coming weekends is a must-win for the team. After a bye week, Notre Dame will play Boston College on the road.

