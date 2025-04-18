  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "The game is pure trash now": CFB fans approve of Jordan Seaton's message as Colorado star rips modern football

"The game is pure trash now": CFB fans approve of Jordan Seaton's message as Colorado star rips modern football

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Apr 18, 2025 13:20 GMT
NCAA Football: Utah at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Utah at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Jordan Seaton joined the Colorado Buffaloes as a part of the 2024 recruiting class and after his freshman debut, the offensive tackle is gearing up for his second year in Boulder. However, Coach Prime and his team lost freshman offensive lineman Cash Cleveland in the spring transfer portal.

Ad

Cleveland was a walk-on last season who put up an impressive display on the field. This led to him getting four appearances as a starter during the Buffs' 9-4 campaign. However, Cleveland has decided to enter the portal and continue his collegiate journey with another team.

After Cash Cleveland's exit, Jordan Seaton shared a cryptic message on social media about how the spirit of 'brotherhood' is declining in the game of football.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Sports crazy now... can't even build a true brotherhood anymore too much I and ME," Jordan Seaton wrote.
Ad

Fans took to the comments to react to Seaton's cryptic message. They approved his message about the lack of chemistry and brotherhood in the modern era of sports.

"He isn't wrong, the game is pure trash now," one fan commented.
Ad
"Lol no s**t. I've said that from the beginning. The old way of actually building a culture when you're in school with your homies, partying with them, living in a dorm hall with them, grabbing and apt with them...really grinding and growing with your teammates, is dead. Portal nuked that," another fan said.
Ad
"Respect. Trolls are ruining true engagment," this fan wrote.
"S**t he ain't lying," another fan stated.
"It's a shame what NIL and the transfer portal have done to college athletics," this fan commented.
"Never thought college sports would get worse than the pros but here we are," one fan said.

With Cash Cleveland's departure, Jordan Seaton will play an important role in protecting the team's next starting quarterback. During his freshman campaign, he was named to On3's True Freshman All-American Team.

Ad

Jordan Seaton reportedly gained a few pounds ahead of spring practice

The former five-star OT played in all 13 games for Coach Prime's team last season. Seaton had 612 pass-blocking snaps and allowed just three sacks altogether.

Seaton is expected to be the starting left tackle for the Buffs this upcoming season. To fit into the role, he needed to gain a few pounds. According to CFB insider Scott Procter, the freshman OL gained 45 lbs after the 2024 campaign.

Ad
"Few notes on Colorado's 2025 spring football roster which just dropped: - OL Jordan Seaton is listed at 330 pounds (listed at 285 last year) - WR Drelon Miller is listed at 220 pounds (listed at 195 last year) - WR Omarion Miller is listed at 210 pounds (listed at 195 last year)."

Jordan Seaton will be looking to grow more into the leadership role in the program under the guidance of Coach Prime and it will be interesting to see him in action in 2025.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications