"The Hail Mary was good": Travis Hunter reveals most exciting play from last season at Colorado

Travis Hunter had a memorable final collegiate campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes last season. He helped Coach Prime's team to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance. The two-way star also solidified himself as the season's best player by emerging as the Heisman award winner.

On Day 1 of the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine, Travis Hunter was questioned about his most exciting play last season. The two-way star recalled DJ McKinney's pick-six and hail-mary touchdown victory against the Baylor Bears as his most memorable plays of the 2024 campaign.

"I mean I did force a fumble, but I'll probably say the pick-six," Hunter said.

"That and the hail mary was good but also the pick six down at the other corner got DJ McKinney. You know that was the only pick six we had this year, so I was definitely excited for him."

Hunter was referring to Buffs DB DJ McKinney's pick-six touchdown during the 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State last year. In the fourth quarter, McKinney intercepted a pass and rushed it down to the end zone for a 13-yard interception return.

The Hail Mary play Travis Hunter talked about was during the 38-31 OT victory over Big 12 rivals the Baylor Bears. The Buffs were trailing 31-24 in the fourth quarter. With a few seconds left, quarterback Shedeur Sanders found WR LaJohntay Wester with a 43-yard Hail Mary TD pass to force OT, where Micah Welch sealed victory for Coach Prime's team with a one-yard rushing TD.

Travis Hunter shares powerful message on pushing limits to be great

Despite being invited to this year's Scouting Combine, Travis Hunter didn't participate in the workouts and drills. However, he was present for interviews at Indianapolis.

On Friday, NFL GameDay posted a video on Instagram where the two-way star was interviewed by a reporter, where Hunter shared a powerful message about himself. He also said some motivating words for young athletes who could become future superstars.

"Everybody say I can't do it. So I'm just trying to get them to understand that I've done it at every level I've been to. So, I'm going to keep I'm trying to do it and I'm going to keep being me.

"Don't ever let anybody tell you what you can't do," Hunter said. "You got to understand your journey and understand where you want to go and where you want to be."

Travis Hunter has expressed his desire to continue playing on both sides of the ball in the NFL. It will be interesting to see if the team that drafts him allows him to do so or have him focus on one position only.

