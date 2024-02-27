"The NCAA is no more": Power 4 head football coach signals a wild west for college sports after Tennessee’s landmark injunction against the NCAA

A landmark federal court ruling in Tennessee granted the state's injunction request against the NCAA's recruitment ban on name, image and likeness deals. Now, a head coach from a top Power Four conference has hinted at a potential free-for-all in college sports following the major legal blow to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

On Friday, Judge Clifton L. Corker granted a preliminary injunction in favor of the states of Tennessee and Virginia, which prevents the NCAA from enforcing its rules that prohibit NIL compensation for college athletes.

This ruling questions the NCAA's authority to govern college sports, affecting over 500,000 athletes nationwide. The court's decision indicates the potential to allow athletes to benefit financially from their NIL rights.

“The NCAA is no more,” a Power Four head football coach told On3. “There are no rules. My buddies say I am coaching pro sports and I always say, ‘No, pro sports has rules and contracts. We have nothing guiding us.'”

The NCAA faces several legal challenges, with at least five major federal antitrust cases hanging over them, per AP. While this initial court order is a win for the involved states, it's likely not the end. The NCAA is expected to appeal, meaning the legal battle will continue for some time.

The next stop for this case is the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, covering states like Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.

The NCAA finds itself under siege like never before

Judge Corker said that athletes have a short window to capitalize, and restricting their ability to freely explore their market value before choosing a school harms them.

“While maintaining competitive balance in college sports is ‘a legitimate and important endeavor,’ spreading competition evenly across the member institutions by restraining trade is precisely the type of anticompetitive conduct the Sherman Act seeks to prevent,” Corker said, per AP.

According to Gabe Feldman, a sports law professor at Tulane, it is undeniable that the NCAA is under assault from various fronts like never before.

“There’s no question the NCAA has never faced more attacks from different areas at one time,” Feldman said. “And things are snowballing. And I think that’s why there are so many serious discussions about how college sports needs to change and what those changes will look like.”

NCAA’s stand on the future of all college athletes

The NCAA would analyze the ruling and discuss potential policy changes with member schools in this complex and difficult situation.

“An endless patchwork of state laws and court opinions make clear partnering with Congress is necessary to provide stability for the future of all college athletes,” the NCAA said in its statement.

The regulatory body issued a statement on the same day that NCAA President Charlie Baker addressed the situation on Capitol Hill.

“I think in the end, we are going to need Congress to do something,” Baker said. “Because people will draw a lot of conclusions from court decisions. And then there will be new ones.”

