"The reception has been good": Michigan State HC Jonathan Smith loving the early days in East Lansing

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith appreciates the kind of reception he's been given since arriving at East Lansing. Smith left his alma mater, Oregon State, at the end of the 2023 regular season to replace Mel Tucker, who was fired with cause by the Spartans.

Smith recently said there's been a lot of excitement since he arrived at the program, adding that he wants to keep the momentum going forward. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from the disappointing 2023 season, where they ended with a 4-8 record and 2-7 in conference plays.

“The reception has been good,” Smith said on Thursday. “I think there is an excitement and a buzz about Michigan State right now. We want to keep that going.”

Jonathan Smith wants the right fits on the Spartans’ roster

Jonathan Smith had a successful tenure during his time at Oregon State, and he is hoping to bring that all the way to East Lansing. In achieving this goal, recruiting the right players to the program is key, and Smith is trying to be conscious of which player gets added to the roster.

“We’re trying to stick to our approach, being selective on who we’re adding to the locker room. High school player, portal player, transfer – that kind of thing – and making sure it’s the right fit.”

Michigan State has recorded a significant number of departures via the transfer portal since Smith was named the head coach of the program. Nonetheless, he believes the Spartan still has some depth.

“It feels like each day, each week, you get a better feel for the roster, especially now getting around them a little bit in the weight room working out. I feel like we’ve got some depth.”

Jonathan Smith expects an exciting tenure at Michigan

The Michigan State job obviously comes with a lot of pressure, especially after in-state rival Michigan has been crowned national champion. While Smith is settling well in East Lansing, he believes there's still more work to be done.

“You feel more and more settled but there’s still plenty to do,” Smith said. “I will say my excitement level from day one to where it is now stayed consistent in really enjoying and diving into this thing.”

Without a doubt, a lot is expected from Jonathan Smith as he takes over the helm of affairs at Michigan State. The coach will look to have an immediate impact as the Spartans aim to become a force to reckon with in the expanded Big Ten in 2024.