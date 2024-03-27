"The world is going to revolve around Big Ten and SEC": Nebraska AD Troy Dannen makes bold claim in first press conference with Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers announced Troy Dannen as their new athletic director on Tuesday. Dannen joins the Big Ten school after a year as the AD of the Pac-12's Washington Huskies. He was also the AD of Tulane and Northern Iowa previously.

During his opening press conference, Dannen touched on a sensitive subject about the future of college sports, expressing belief that they will be dominated by the SEC and the Big Ten:

"I think the world is going to revolve around the Big Ten and the SEC. I think we saw that with the CFP revenue distribution model that came out."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Historically, college athletics, especially college football, have been dominated by the Power Five conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12).

However, with the all but de facto death of the Pac-12 and the fall into irrelevance of the ACC and Big 12, many have expressed their belief that we are moving to a Power Two scheme.

The conference realignment of the last few years has completely changed the face of college sports.

The Pac-12 is all but death, with only Oregon State and Washington State remaining committed to the conference in the long term. Almost all of its important programs (USC, Washington and Oregon) are joining the Big Ten.

The Big 12, although also receiving new schools from the Pac-12 exodus, is also losing its biggest programs to the SEC (Texas and Oklahoma). The ACC is also becoming irrelevant, with its revenue scheme choking schools inside it.

This leaves us, as Troy Dannen says, with two big and unmissable supper conferences: The SEC and the Big Ten.

Troy Dannen on plans with Nebraska Cornhuskers

Troy Dannen closed his press conference with a remark that set out a simple yet solid game plan for the development of the Cornhuskers in the near future:

"We will recruit, we will retain and we will send everyone out a winner because that is what Nebraska is."

Expressing his 'honor' and 'thrill' of being at a 'great' place, the Nebraska AD added:

"This is the greatest time at the greatest of places. I am thrilled, my family is thrilled. It's an honor to be here."