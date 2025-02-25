“Them days are over with”: Fans react as Alabama players miss out on analyst’s Way-Too-Early 2025 CFB All-American Team

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 25, 2025 17:32 GMT
NCAA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Alabama players miss out on analyst’s Way-Too-Early 2025 CFB All-American Team - Source: Imagn

College football fans believe the Alabama Crimson Tide dynasty is over. Last season, Alabama failed to make the playoffs and was upset by Michigan in their bowl game.

Before the 2025 season, On3 analyst Ari Wasserman released a list in which he predicted the players on the upcoming All-American team. The list featured only two players from Alabama: WR Ryan Williams and defensive tackle LT Overton.

Fans reacted to the list, with many saying the Crimson Tide used to dominate it more.

"Remember when Alabama used to dominate this list? Hahaha Them days are over with," a fan tweeted.
"Free cars loans and a bag of cash that the NCAA doesn't investigate doesn't go as far with NIL," a fan tweeted.

Other fans, however, have some complaints with Wasserman's list.

"Way too high on Lagway. But then again, this is a Way-Too-Early look. So, fair," a fan tweeted.
"Cade Klubnik still plays football at Clemson btw," a fan tweeted.

The biggest complaint from fans is DJ Lagway at quarterback as many think there are better options than the Gators QB.

"Why does DJ Lagway move y’all so much," a fan tweeted.
"How is DJ Lagway his pick? Did he watch him play last year?" A fan tweeted.
"Yikes, cringe list," a fan tweeted.

This is an early projection and things can change, but the lack of Alabama players was noticeable.

Alabama went 9-4 last season losing to Michigan 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama focused on the 2025 season

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has full confidence in his group going into his second season.

DeBoer admits he's disappointed with how last season played out and they are turning the page to 2025.

"I'm just disappointed that we didn't do what we needed to do to get in this last year," DeBoer said to FOX's Will Cain, via SI. "And that's what we're focused on taking care of here in this off-season, is to make sure we do what we're supposed to do to get in, no matter how many teams are in it."

The Alabama Crimson Tide will open its 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Florida State. Alabama has notable games against Wisconsin, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and Auburn.

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
