"There’s some concerns": ESPN analyst discloses the drawbacks for NFL teams in drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round

Jaxson Dart is considered one of the top quarterback talents in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. With a brilliant performance in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, he has seen a significant rise in his draft stock. However, there are still some lingering doubts about him in the NFL.

Ad

ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler disclosed that Dart has garnered the attention of several NFL teams ahead of the draft in April. However, there are some concerns about his ability to thrive in the league, leading to many doubting his first-round possibilities.

“They don’t necessarily think that he is a surefire first-round talent based on their grades, but they could certainly talk themselves into it,” Fowler said on Sunday, via BleacherReport.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s got a big skill set. He can make the throws. He’s a big, sturdy guy. Some of the concerns teams have are with late in games and big games he struggled at times, particularly that Florida game where he had multiple turnovers late. So, there’s some concerns there.”

Free agency may have reduced the number of teams looking to draft a QB in the first round of the NFL draft. However, he's been projected as the third QB off the board by a host of analysts, likely making him a late first-round selection in April.

Ad

Ole Miss' offensive scheme comes as an obstacle for Jaxson Dart

One of the reasons Jaxson Dart has a lot of skeptics as the draft approaches could be due to the offensive scheme he played under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. There's a strong belief among NFL scouts that the high-tempo spread offense of the Rebels could make adaptation to the NFL difficult.

Ad

Bleacher Report NFL scout Dame Parson cited this in February. Coming from a QB-friendly system, there's no evidence Dart can quickly catch up to the demand of the league.

"As a result of Ole Miss's heavily schemed offense, processing past the first read is slower than expected for a senior quarterback," Parson wrote. "Dart is accustomed to favorable schemed/open routes that he struggles to quickly get through his reads and find the next open target if the initial read is covered.

Ad

“Dart does not anticipate throwing lanes well at this stage of his career. He is a see-it, throw-it style passer. Instead of anticipating the receiver's breaks and throwing before completion, he waits for the target to separate and work themselves open. This leads to holding onto the football and inviting pressure."

Many QBs that have come out of related offenses in recent years haven't impressed. For some teams in the NFL, this wouldn't be an issue as Dart could get enough time to adapt; however, it could shoot him out of the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback