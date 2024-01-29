"There’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football": Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh explains his decision to leave Michigan for the NFL

Jim Harbaugh made his return to the NFL world after taking the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coaching job. The future of the former Michigan coach has been a subject of discussion in the last few months as the Wolverines pushed until the last minute to keep him in Ann Arbor.

In an appearance on CBS with Bill Cowher and James Brown ahead of the AFC Championship on Sunday, Harbaugh explained that his decision to leave Michigan after nine years was not an easy one. He also added that the Super Bowl trophy cannot be won in the college football landscape.

“It was tough,” Harbaugh said. “I was torn, my wife, kids. I love Michigan. I love the NFL, too. And there’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football. And I got so many sands left in the hourglass. And I wanna take a crack at that. I want to take a crack at that. There’s nowhere better to do it than with the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Notably, Jim has previously made an appearance in the Super Bowl. He played for the Lombardi Trophy in the 2012 season with the San Francisco 49ers. However, he lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens, led by his brother John Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh will always be a loyal Wolverine

Without a doubt, Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan on a good note, considering their recent national championship success. In his farewell statement, the coach expressed his love and loyalty to the program.

“My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll always be a loyal Wolverine. I’m remarkably fortunate to have been afforded the privilege of coaching at places where life’s journey has created strong personal connections for me.”

During his time in charge of Michigan, Harbaugh led the Wolverines to three Big Ten championships and the first national title since 1997. The team also made three consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff in the last three years, finally lifting the title in 2024.

Jim Harbaugh wants a good relationship between Michigan and the Chargers

While Jim Harbaugh's time at Michigan has come to an end. However, he believes his exit is not a goodbye to the Wolverines. Speaking to Detroit News on Thursday night, the coach hopes Michigan and the Chargers are able to build a lasting relationship.

“I know how it’s going to be. It’s not goodbye,” Harbaugh said. “One thing I hope for is that Michigan and the Chargers will be like one team. These are lasting, trusting relationships, so goodbye is not even a word that resonates.”

Harbaugh has become a lovable figure at Michigan and his time with the program will continue to live on in the minds of fans. There will undoubtedly be a lot of people in Ann Arbor cheering up the Chargers next season in the NFL.