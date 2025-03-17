"There's a perception out there that Ohio State is broken": When Urban Meyer shared his pitch for recruits as new Buckeyes HC 

Urban Meyer announced his retirement from coaching following the conclusion of the 2010 college football season after a successful tenure at Florida. However, he made an epic return at the end of the 2011 season after he was hired as Ohio State’s 23rd head coach.

In one of his first interviews, Urban Meyer appeared on “97.1fm The Fan” in December 2011 to discuss the state of the Ohio State football program and his plans for the program. With recruiting being the lifeblood of college football, the coach was asked about his sales pitch to high school prospects.

“The sales pitch is that there's a perception out there that Ohio State is broken and that can't be further from the truth,” Meyer said. "Ohio State had a great football coach in Jim Tressel, a bunch of good coaches, and its great facilities academically. [0:31]

“We're in great – we're in fantastic shape. The GPA, the APR or the two measurable statistics for academics. And then the thing that's going to change is offense if you say what's going to change at Ohio State.”

“So the impact we're making, I think there's excitement. There's not a whole lot of things to fix. It's still Ohio State and so the kids know that. My biggest promise to them is that I'm going to hire the best coaching staff in America.”

With his influence from his days in Florida, Urban Meyer was able to assemble a strong recruiting class in his first season in Columbus. The Buckeyes' 2012 recruiting class was ranked No. 5 with notable names like Cardale Jones and Michael Thomas.

Urban Meyer explains why he took the Ohio State job

Having announced his retirement from coaching and taking a broadcasting job at CBS, it was a surprise to many when Urban Meyer took the Ohio State job. However, the coach explains that having the opportunity to coach close to home was a major factor in the decision.

“Well, it's Ohio State and it's home,” Meyer said. “I love Florida, I always will. I don't think I would ever coach anywhere else other than a chance to go home. And I've already talked to my family in Cincinnati now." [3:35]

“I've been around the country and one part you always miss when you're bouncing around the country is when you get the chance to go home and be around the people you grew up with.”

Meyer got things started on a brilliant note with the Buckeyes. He finished the 2012 season undefeated, the program's first perfect season since 2002. However, they were ineligible for the Big Ten championship game and a bowl game due to NCAA sanctions.

