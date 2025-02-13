"There's zero risk": Analyst debunks Browns fans casting doubts over Shedeur Sanders to Cleveland

Anthony Lima, host of Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan, dismissed Browns fans' doubts about drafting Shedeur Sanders. He argued that first-round quarterbacks often fail, but that doesn’t mean teams should avoid taking chances.

In his view, the team has "zero risk" in drafting Sanders. If he struggles, the Browns could develop him while another quarterback starts. If he eventually fails, a new leadership would likely step in and reset the roster. Given Cleveland’s 25-year quarterback carousel, Lima believes the potential upside of drafting Sanders outweighs the risks.

Lima pushed back against fans who claim that the Browns’ situation could exacerbate.

"We have the best player in my lifetime asking for a trade — what’s worse than that?," he asked.

"I see a lot of Browns fans talk about the risk. You're telling me it's going to get worse than right now? To me, there's zero risk in taking Shedeur Sanders"

Aditi Kinkhabwala, another analyst, floated Kenny Pickett as an option for the Browns, prompting disbelief from Ken Carman and Lima. She argued that Pickett’s struggles were tied to playing in a dysfunctional offense, suggesting that he might improve in a better system.

However, given the Browns' situation, taking a chance on a project quarterback might not be a viable option.

The Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants are in the mix for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants are in the mix for Shedeur Sanders, but NFL fans have made one thing clear — they don’t want Sanders in Cleveland.

Sanders, back at Colorado’s facility, took snaps with his successor Julian Lewis before confirming meetings with two teams: the Browns and the Giants.

"I want Cam. If Cam goes 1 trade down or pick Carter,” a fan wrote.

"Him internally rn,” one fan tweeted.

"Please don't. It's a bad fit for both parties. Cleveland isn't a place for him,” another wrote.

"Don't want him in Cleveland!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” one wrote.

With the Tennessee Titans likely passing on a quarterback at No. 1 in favor of EDGE rusher Abdul Carter, Cleveland (No. 2) and New York (No. 3) hold prime spots for a top signal-caller.

However, the Giants face a dilemma — Cleveland gets first choice, leaving them to take whoever’s left. If New York truly wants Shedeur Sanders, a long-standing theory, their fate would hinge on the Browns’ decision.

