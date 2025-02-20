"There are no shortcuts to championships": Deion Sanders' staff member sends powerful message for Colorado players

Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 record during the 2024 season. Following his second season with the program, the offseason has been focused on rebuilding the team and coaching staff.

Last month, Sanders brought in a new head of the strength and conditioning department, bringing in Andreu Swasey for the position while transitioning former head Maurice Sims into the director of sports performance role. Swasey, a well-known figure in college football, spent 15 seasons with the Miami Hurricanes.

On Wednesday, Swasey appeared on "Thee Pregame Network" for an interview, where he shared a powerful message with fans. He spoke about his passion for strength and conditioning and his dedication to helping young athletes reach their potential.

"That passion that I have for strength and conditioning — I mean, I've always been like that at every place I've been," Swasey said. "And I think it's important for the young men to see that. You passionate about something, people willing to support you and follow you."

"I think that my coaching style comes from just trying to help dreams come true. I think the energy comes from beign a mirror. I want to be a mirror to things they wanting to do like. And I want to be that mirror that'd be able to say, 'Hey, this is what you asked for. And if you're not doing it, I want to hold you accountable.' There's no shortcut to championships. It all starts with toughness and you have to grind."

Deion Sanders' has struggled with physicality over the past two seasons, leading to concerns about player safety. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders took numerous sacks, raising fears about injury risks. Swasey will work to improve the team’s core strength and overall physical toughness to help prevent unnecessary injuries next season.

Andreu Swasey shares motivational words with Deion Sanders' players during team meeting

After being hired by Deion Sanders' Buffs, Swasey met with the team last month to motivate players and set expectations for the upcoming season.

"You better buckle up, listen to what I'm telling you," Swasey told the players. "Buckle up, watch the film. How'd you like the ball game? What team's playing right now? Is it you?. If you ain't angry something is wrong, I got a problem with you. How about that? I got a problem. You cool, what you gonna watch that again now."

Along with Swasey, Deion Sanders has brought in former NFL stars Marshall Faulk, Andre Gurode, and Domata Peko to his coaching staff. This NFL experience is expected to help develop players' skills and instill a professional mindset, which could be crucial in making Colorado a playoff contender next season.

