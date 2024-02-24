"There are some similarities there": NFL analyst sees some parallel in the playing style of Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes

Aside from being projected as the first-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams is also viewed in many quarters as the second coming of Patrick Mahomes.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes there are some similarities in the way the two quarterbacks play despite the current difference in their level. The long-term analyst gave this opinion while speaking to the media on a Zoom call ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.

“You don't want to compare somebody to the best player on the planet, but just in terms of how he plays with the creativity and a little flare, and in all the different types of throws he can make in terms of driving the ball, layering the ball, extending plays, all those things, there are some similarities there.”

A similar situation in Mahomes and Williams' final season in college football

Caleb Williams’ USC had a rough season in 2023. The Trojans started Lincoln Riley's second season on a brilliant note but suffered as a result of defensive woes in the second half of the season, which saw them lose five of their last six games in the regular season.

Jeremiah compared this to Patrick Mahomes’ last season in college football with Texas Tech. The two quarterbacks had their team conceding big in the final season with their respective programs.

“Mahomes' situation at Texas Tech I thought was very similar to Caleb's situation at USC. I think people have to get it out of their head comparing Caleb and having in your mind that this is like the Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush USC days. Those days are long gone.

“Pat's last year in Texas Tech they were 128th in scoring defense. This year USC was 121st. He was constantly chasing points.”

Caleb Williams will get to work immediately

While Patrick Mahomes sat for a season to get prepared for what has been a beautiful ride in the NFL, Caleb Williams won't have that Luxury. The quarterback is expected to become a starter immediately in the NFL.

“Pat needed some time to clean some things up and got a chance to sit for a year. Obviously I don't think Caleb is going to be afforded the same luxury in that department, but I think you can put a plan in place where you put more on his plate the longer that he goes.”

The Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick in the upcoming draft and could very much draft Williams. However, reports have suggested that Williams’ camp is having concerns about the Bears as a landing spot for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.