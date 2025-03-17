“These boys not done yet”: Sherrone Moore hails Michigan’s basketball team after their Big 10 win against Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines football coach Sherrone Moore is excited to watch the basketball team compete in March Madness. The Wolverines won the Big 10 tournament, beating Wisconsin 59-53. They were assigned the fifth seed in March Madness.

Michigan will play UC San Diego on March 20. Ahead of their March Madness opener, Moore sent a message to the basketball team.

"All about how you finished! These boys not done yet ! #GoBlue," Moore wrote.

The Wolverines finished the season 26-9.

Despite being a five seed and winning the Big 10 tourney, the Wolverines are only 2.5-point favorites to advance out of the first round of March Madness.

Sherrone Moore is excited for Michigan's quarterback battle

The Michigan Wolverines enter 2025 with an open quarterback battle.

The Wolverines have Bryce Underwood, Mikey Keene, Jadyn Davis and Davis Warren on the roster. Although many expect Underwood to start as a true freshman, Moore says it will be a true quarterback battle.

"Yeah, I mean, so you've got Mikey, you've got Bryce, you've got Jadyn Davis -- and Jadyn Davis is no slouch either," Moore said, via Yahoo. "He's a kid that came in highly touted, super competitive, love his spirit, love his ability. So, right now we've got those three guys that are really in the thick of the battle.

"And then, we're in high school, another high school player, Chase Herbstreit in the summer, and we'll probably have another guy here. So we'll have a total of five really, but those three are really in the heat of the battle."

With it being an open quarterback battle, Moore says he won't rush to make a decision. Last season, the Wolverines had a quarterback competition throughout the season, but Moore is hopeful that won't be the case this season.

Moore says they will likely make a decision after fall camp, but they are excited to see how the battle plays out between those four.

The Wolverines will open its 2025 college football season at home on August 30 against New Mexico. Michigan is tied for the 11th-best odds of winning the national championship at +2500.

