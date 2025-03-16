"They better block for that gunslinger": Colorado fans make their feelings known about Julian Lewis' throwing ability

Five-star quarterback prospect Julian Lewis is gearing up for his moment in college. Coming out of Carrolton High School, he decided to flip his commitment from USC to play for the Colorado Buffaloes last November.

Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders spent the last two seasons as the team's QB1. With his departure to the NFL, fans project Lewis as the next starting quarterback of the program this upcoming season.

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the midst of their spring practice sessions. On Sunday, the program's IG page shared a post about Julian Lewis. In the video, we see the five-star prospect boasting his arm accuracy and strength. He threw a dime down the left side of a field to a receiver, giving a glimpse of his long-pass precision.

Fans took to the comments to react to the five-star prospect's arm talent during spring practice. Some of them are hoping that the Buffs' O-line provides Lewis better protection on the field than they did to Shedeur Sanders.

"They better block for that gun slinger," one fan said.

"If he gets some work from his front 5....He is going to be something serious," another fan stated.

"Please have a O Line and running gameee to take that weight off a true freshman please," this fan commented.

Others talked about how Julian Lewis is going to be a threat to other teams on the gridiron this year.

"He is going to be a problem," one fan commented.

"The future is VERY BRIGHT!!!" another fan wrote.

"He's gonna be good," this fan said.

Despite the hype, Deion Sanders has not yet officially named Lewis as the team's starting quarterback for the upcoming season. He also brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty for some veteran experience on the depth chart. The ongoing spring practice and the competition between the two will give Coach Prime a better assessment of who deserves to be QB1.

Julian Lewis shares his thoughts on flipping his commitment to play for the Colorado Buffaloes

After being one of the top prospects of the 2025 recruiting class, Lewis has a lot to prove this upcoming season. His decision to flip his commitment from USC to the Buffs was definitely an interesting one.

After the team's first spring practice session, Julian Lewis met with reporters during a press conference. During this interview, he opened up about his thoughts on joining the Buffs to begin his collegiate journey.

"Honestly, I think looking at it was the building process of the organization," Lewis said. "Like the program is just trying to build its way up from Coach Prime getting here to them building their record and doing all the stuff they've done.

"It's just like it was hard to pass up on the opportunity to come under Prime and stuff like that."

Last season, Shedeur Sanders helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. If Julian Lewis is named the starting quarterback, it will be interesting to see if he can help the team compete for a Big 12 title and a playoff spot this upcoming season.

