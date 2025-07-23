"They didn't carry the water": Ryan Day reveals Ohio State's unique culture to bypass NFL draft & transfer portal challenges

New season comes with a new set of challenges and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is not afraid to take the bull by the horns. Following the national championship victory in January 2025, many starters left the Buckeyes' locker room - either to the NFL and or the transfer portal. There is a fresh influx of talents into the team, including the QB spot, where veteran star Will Howard was taking care of the pocket in 2024.

One of Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz will start for the program in the 2025 season. Speaking to Colin Cowherd from Las Vegas during the Big Ten media days, Day mentioned that losing players was not a new aspect in Columbus.

In the college football fraternity, top programs face such challenges every year, where more than 50% of their starters are drafted to the pros. Day claimed that the team has little time to build chemistry, and Ohio State does it very well due to the culture that has already been established.

They are exposed to such instances multiple times over the years and players - who are expected to start in 2025 - have been second and third-string players in the depth chart.

“I think going back to last year, we had so many guys decide to come back, and then we brought in a few older guys in the portal,” Day said to Cowherd on Tuesday. [Timestamp - 2:05]

“Then what happened was, like you said, a mass exodus this year, but that's part of the culture is bringing those young guys along, and they were able to not only be a part of the run, but they they played, they just didn't carry the water."

"Now they have to do that. One of the biggest challenges this offseason was our team has to grow up. And the faster we grow up, the faster we're going to be able to, you know, reach our maximum capacity."

Ryan Day keeps his priorities straight for 2025 season opener

It will be a rematch of everything that happened last year when Ohio State meets the Texas Longhorns on August 30. Not to mention, it is going to be one of the most anticipated matchups of week 1, especially after the Buckeyes triumphed over the Longhorns in the playoffs last year.

It ultimately ended Texas's run for a national championship. Throughout the game, Howard and Co. dominated on both sides of the ball. Day, who acknowledges that Arch Manning and Co. will come with guns blazing this time, has no apprehensions but confidence that his team is more prepared than ever.

He claimed it will be an excellent opportunity for young players to test their skills early in the season against one of the strongest opponents in the country.

