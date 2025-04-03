“They had no choice”: CFB insider drops eye-catching statement on Deion Sanders’ $54M extension with Colorado

College football insider Troy Renck believes the Colorado Buffaloes had to extend Deion Sanders. Sanders originally signed a five-year deal with the Buffaloes to be their head coach. But, after two successful seasons, Colorado signed him to a $54 million extension that keeps him with the Buffaloes through the 2029 season.

After the extension was made official, Renck was on Mile High Sports on Wednesday and believed Colorado had to extend Sanders.

"They had no choice, they are in the Prime business up to their neck," Renck said. "This is the only chance to survive, as soon as he walks out the door, it's hard to see them relevant in the ever changing landscape. The question wasn't whether they wanted to extend him, Rick George wanted to extend him the day he hired him, the question was could he keep him. He had all the leverage."

Since hiring Sanders, Colorado witnessed a huge financial boom with students going there and an increase in ticket revenue and concessions.

When Sanders was hired by Colorado, they were coming off a 1-win season. In his first season, the Buffaloes went 4-8 and then 9-4 in his second season with a bowl game.

Deion Sanders is excited to continue building at Colorado

Deion Sanders is glad to have gotten an extension with the Colorado Buffaloes. After the deal was done, Sanders said he was excited to continue coaching Colorado.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement, via ESPN. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field.

"We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

As part of the extension, Colorado and Sanders agreed to meet and discuss 'in good faith after the 2027 season to discuss any potential extension of this agreement.'

Colorado and Sanders will open their 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

