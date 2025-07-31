"They compared it to Joe Burrow": CFB insider reveals Ryan Day's dark horse QB prospect in 2025

Ryan Day is facing a starting quarterback dilemma ahead of his seventh year as head coach at Ohio State. After Will Howard's departure to the NFL, the Buckeyes coach hopes to make an announcement closer to the season.

Ad

According to college football insider Rece Davis, who was at Columbus lately, the QB battle is quite intense at Ohio State. The program has stockpiled enough talent as options in case anything goes sideways. In the current scenario, Julian Sayin stands out as a potential starter, but he noted that Lincoln Keinholz is no different.

On Tuesday, Davis spoke to senior writer Dan Wetzel on ESPN about the QB room depth at Ohio State.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

“I think everyone assumes.... that Julian Sayin will end up being the quarterback at Ohio State,” Davis explained on the show on Tuesday [Timestamp - 9:40]. "Five star guy from California started his career going to Alabama. When Nick Saban retired, saying quickly, then went to Ohio State, (Sayin) was on the team last year as a backup."

Ad

The veteran analyst noted that the preparation has reached a level where even Kienholz has drawn comparisons with Joe Burrow's trajectory and his Columbus stint.

“But Lincoln Keinholz is also in this battle; Little bit of a later developing kind of guy," he added. "He's bigger, stronger, better runner, learning to play the quarterback position..... where he is sort of using his prodigious athletic ability to become that."

Ad

"I even heard someone say, and they weren't comparing level of talent or saying that he was going to be this. They were simply talking about the trajectory of the development and compared it to Joe Burrow.”

Ryan Day remains optimistic about 2025 season

The upcoming season will seem entirely new for Ryan Day after seeing 14 draft selections from his 2024 Buckeyes roster to the NFL. While the team is short on veteran talent, the presence of young faces makes Ohio State still formidable.

Ad

Day revealed to reporters at Big Ten media days earlier this month that he expected the current scenario to happen. After winning a national championship, it is natural for players to be poached, with many of them going to the pros.

However, the veteran coach remains unfazed as his team seemed to be in good spirits after a tough offseason practice. While Day doesn't expect his team to defend any championship title, he wants them to stick to the fundamentals and take it day after day in the upcoming 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place