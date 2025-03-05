"They were disrespecting our coach": Florida QB DJ Lagway explains motivation behind the Gators' resurgence halfway through 2024

DJ Lagway played a significant role in Florida's success last season. The true freshman quarterback led the Gators to a resurgence following a tough start to the season. The team eventually finished with an 8-5 record, winning all but one of the games Lagway started.

Ad

On the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, DJ Lagway disclosed what motivated the Florida team to turn things around in the 2024 college football season. The quarterback cited the level of disrespect and backlash Billy Napier was getting in Gainesville and beyond.

“That was definitely motivation because I feel like they were disrespecting our coach and disrespecting us, genuinely,” Lagway told Robert Griffin III. “So we had to go out there and show them what we had.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Obviously, it took some bumps in the road, a lot of ups and downs this year. But I feel like, at the end, we kind of pulled it all together and figured it out. Hopefully, we can put that momentum to the 2025 season.”

Billy Napier was on the hot seat in the first half of last season after a series of losses led to fan outrage. There were widespread calls for his firing within the university, with the campus fraternity houses joining the wave, but the coach got things right later in the season.

Ad

DJ Lagway discussed what it looked like sharing the QB room with Graham Mertz

Entering his first year of collegiate football with a lot of hype, DJ Lagway needed someone to guide him in getting things right. He found that in Florida's reigning starting quarterback, Graham Mertz. Lagway disclosed what the experience was like under the veteran quarterback's guidance.

Ad

"That was actually the best thing that could have ever happened. I'll never forget, Coach Napier, it was like in December. He came up to the high school. We were sitting in my head coach's office.

“He was like, 'Having Graham Mertz is going to be the best thing that ever happened for you.' At first, I was like, 'I don't know. I can't promise you that. I don't know.' But just going through all this, having Graham Mertz was the best thing I could have asked for.”

DJ Lagway started the 2024 season as a backup option for Florida. However, he took over the starting role after Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending injury against Tennessee. That gave him the chance to lead the Gators to a resurgence, creating a lot of anticipation for 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.