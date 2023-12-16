“They got some really good skill guys” - Nick Saban applauds Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines ahead of marquee matchup

On The Pat McAfee Show, Alabama coach Nick Saban praised the Michigan Wolverines, which Jim Harbaugh has led to an undefeated and top-ranked season.

Saban complimented the No. 1 Wolverines for their talent and challenging offense and defense. He acknowledged Michigan’s defense as creative, with diverse and dynamic formations, motions and stunts.

"Michigan is a really good team, & they got some really good skill guys,” Coach Saban said. “They present a lot of challenges based on formations, & they do a good job on defense.”

Saban emphasized the importance of thorough preparation, as the Wolverines will provide a unique test for the fourth-ranked Alabama team.

“Preparation is the key because they're different than any other team we've played against this year," added Saban.

Saban's comments came ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the two teams on Jan. 1 in The Rose Bowl game. Michigan boosts a perfect 13-0 record while Alabama is 12-1.

Nick Saban reacts to Ferrari Triple Cup viral video

Alabama coach Nick Saban also said on the aforementioned show that he didn't anticipate a video of him revving his Ferrari to go viral.

"I didn't know the guy was going to video it, and it was going to go viral,” Saban explained, “They all want to drive it.”

Saban was responding to a question asking if he knew the video, which was posted by Alabama Crimson Tide commit Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., was gaining a lot of attention online.

"Look, I got kind of hoodwinked into that. One of the guys that was visiting - we always have the players over to the house for breakfast on Sunday morning,” the Bama coach said.

“We walk out, they see the car and all 'Ooh' and 'Aah' about the car. They said, why don't you start it up so we can see what it sounds like? I went and got the keys and started it up."

In the video, posted by Kirkpatrick Jr., Nick Saban can be seen revving the Ferrari's engine for the visiting recruits. The video quickly went viral and sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

