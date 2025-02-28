"They got unbelievable offensive line": Miami's Cam Ward makes huge remarks about Cleveland at 2025 NFL Combine

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward gave props to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is the top quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

At the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, Ward praised the Browns offensive line and says his meeting with the team went well.

"It went real good, being able to meet with the GM, finally meet the quarterbacks coach in person, meet the OC as well. They do an unbelievable job on offense getting people open. They got an unbelievable offneisve line, Jerry Jeudy is one of the best receivers in the league. If I go there, I know it will work out good," Ward said at the NFL Draft Combine.

Ward heaped a ton of praise for the Browns who have the second overall pick and could look to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward had a dominant season at Miami to boost his draft stock. The quarterback went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and 7 interceptions as he set the record for most touchdown passes in college football history.

Insider: Browns likely to take a quarterback with 2nd overall

The Cleveland Browns hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are an intriguing team to watch.

Cleveland does have Deshaun Watson under contract but NFL insider and draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects the Browns to select a quarterback second overall.

"This is what you go to the NFL for," Kiper said, via Bleacher Report. "And it's teams, what are they hearing? One of my key guys says, 'Hey, I'm hearing Cleveland is taking a quarterback.'"

If the Browns do take a quarterback second overall, Ward has a good chance to be their guy, especially if the Tennessee Titans don't take a quarterback.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is also impressed with Ward heading into the draft, which has fueled the speculation.

"Very, very impressed with Cam as well. Just his career, where he's been, is a unique path. Knows football really well, was very impressed with his meeting, in terms of his recall going back to his Washington State days and how he saw a defense, how he progressed, how his processing worked, you could talk through all that. I was very impressed with the young man," Stefanski said, via WSAV.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.

