"They do have a great relationship": CFB analyst hints at New York Giants trading to No. 1 to draft Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is set to be a high pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. However, where he will eventually land in the league remains a subject of discussion among football enthusiasts.

While the discussion continues to get intense, Joel Klatt has offered his prediction on Sanders’ landing spot. He believes the New York Giants, who currently hold the third pick, will trade up to No. 1, which the Tennessee Titans own.

“I don’t generally do this and it’s going to be the only trade of the first round,” Klatt said via On3. “I’m trading the first pick. I think Tennessee trades the first pick for a combination of reasons and I believe that the Giants jump up to No. 1. From three to one and the New York Football Giants are in the number one spot.”

“They do have a great relationship with Shedeur Sanders. They have vetted him out several times. I believe that it is reciprocal there and I think that the Giants move to No. 1 and take Shedeur Sanders with the number one pick in the NFL draft."

Playing under his father Deion Sanders at Colorado, he was arguably the best quarterback in college football last season.

Joel Klatt believes Shedeur Sanders can become better in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders had a noteworthy career in college football at both Jackson State and Colorado. He was able to develop steadily year after year to reach the top. Despite his exploits at the collegiate level, Joel Klatt believes the quarterback can become better in the NFL.

“I believe that he has a chance to be much better in the National Football League than he was even at Colorado because, let’s face it, as Deion was trying to build the roster from a roster that won one game and make them immediately competitive, they got the skill position players right away, including Shedeur.

"But what they didn’t have was a great offensive line. As the offensive line got better, Shedeur’s productivity went way up, obviously, and they had a really solid season this last year."

Should he land with the Giants, Shedeur will get the opportunity to start immediately. The franchise parted ways with quarterback Daniel Jones during the 2024 NFL season, giving the new quarterback a clear path. This creates a lot of anticipation for Shedeur’s rookie season.

