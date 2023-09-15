"They both Heisman contenders" - CFB fans react to Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders' brotherhood on First Take with Stephen A. Smith

The college football world is all praise for Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

The two played together at Jackson State last season and when Deion left for Colorado, they followed him. Given the history, Hunter and Sanders have become extremely close now.

Both Travis and Shedeur have found much success this year. They praised each other on a talk show, explaining why the other should be the Heisman winner this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I mean he proves himself week-by-week, he did it last year. He continues to do it this year, offense and defense. There's nobody in the country that has taken as many snaps as he is and dominated much as he is," said Shedeur Sanders on "First Take", hosted by Stephen A. Smith

Hunter was just as effusive in his praise for Sanders:

"He's dominated every game we have played so far. He has thrown for over 900 yards already in the last two games against great competition. I mean, no interceptions seven touchdowns, it can't get any better than that."

After the comments were made viral on social media through First Take's account, CFB fans praised the two.

Expand Tweet

"They both Heisman contenders," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"That's sportsmanship," said another.

Expand Tweet

"Class from both players," said a fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, some people feel that neither Shedeur nor Travis will make it to the Heisman race at the end of the season. Sanders is currently seventh in odds while Hunter is tied for 13th place.

Neither of the two may win the Heisman as Colorado is still not projected as a good team this year. Although the Buffaloes are off to a 2-0 start, the school has the seventh-best odds to win the Pac-12, and if Colorado begins to struggle, Sanders and Hunter's Heisman odds will plummet.

Sanders and Hunter's stats

In two games, Shedeur is 69-of-89 for 903 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With Colorado set to host Colorado State this Saturday at home, Sanders will likely have another big game.

Travis, meanwhile, has seven total tackles and one interception, along with two pass defenses. Offensively, he's received 14 passes for 192 yards but is looking for his first touchdown of the season.

He has become a lockdown corner, and his interception against TCU was a big reason as to why the Buffaloes won the game.