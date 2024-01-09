"They keep trying to make J.J. a hero": Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh's playcalling leaves fans fuming as QB J.J. McCarthy struggles in the first half

Michigan Wolverines fans aren't happy with Jim Harbaugh's playcalling in the first half of the national championship.

Michigan is playing the Washington Huskies in the college football national championship, a game in which the Wolverines were 4.5-point favorites.

To begin the game, Michigan had an opening possession touchdown but at the half, they only led 17-10. Both touchdowns for the Wolverines were rushing, and at the half, fans criticized Harbaugh's playcalling.

"They keep trying to make jj a hero like run the damn ball," a fan wrote.

"They left Alabama in it too and it almost bit them."

"michigan is a joke trying to throw the football."

In the first half, Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy went 5-11 for 81 yards. On the ground, Donovan Edwards has three carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns, while Blake Corum has 84 yards on eight carries.

But, despite the success on the ground, the Wolverines called some questionable passing plays in the first half which kept the Huskies in the game.

Jim Harbaugh calls J.J. McCarthy the greatest quarterback in Michigan history

Harbaugh praises McCarthy

Before the national championship game, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh praised J.J. McCarthy as the greatest quarterback in Michigan history.

"I think the last quarterback to win in overtime against Alabama was none other than Tom Brady," Harbaugh said (via Sports Illustrated). "I’ve said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan history."

After being compared to Tom Brady, J.J. McCarthy said it is "uncomfortable" but at the same time, an honor to be in the same conversation as him.

"I get a little uncomfortable with every compliment I get," McCarthy said. "That's just the personality I have. I'm just tremendously grateful for him to be my head coach. Obviously, all the great words he says about me means a lot and it's a blessing to play for him."

In his college career, McCarthy has thrown for 6,086 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

