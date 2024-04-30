"They won't let me get a verse": Deion Sanders has hilarious reaction to son Shedeur Sanders' music skills as a hobby

This week on "All The Smoke" podcast, NBA champs Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson hosted Coach Deion Sanders and son Shedeur. Deion jokes about Shedeur's music skills, hinting at a future hit.

During the conversation, Barnes asked Coach Prime and Shedeur about how they find time for themselves and escape from the noise and the spotlight.

Deion said, Shedeur enjoys making music as a hobby and goes to the studio with his brother. When Barnes asked if Shedeur got his music skills from his father, Deion immediately responded that Shedeur is actually better than him and that they have a hit song coming up, but unfortunately, he won't be able to contribute a verse.

“Nah he’s (Shedeur) better.” Deion said. “He got a hit coming.”

“Oh, we got something,” he hilariously added. “But they won't let me get a verse.”

Later on in the interview, Coach Prime made it clear that he would not follow his sons to the NFL.

"Most people ask me, 'What you gonna do when they're out, you're going to the pros together?' I said, 'A real father leads his sons, he doesn't follow them,'" Sanders said.

"So I'm good, I'll be here. I ain't going nowhere, I'm straight, I love Boulder, Colorado, and I cannot wait till they go into the NFL and do their thing." [Time stamp -16:00]

When asked about where the Sanders family will be five to ten years from now, Deion responded that his sons will be in the pros, and he will still be in Colorado.

Boulder shows love for Shedeur Sanders' pop-up shop

Shedeur recently hosted a highly successful pop-up retail event in Boulder. The event showcased merchandise from his signature brand, SS2 Legendary, and generated nearly $15,000 in sales, according to USA Today.

Sanders was personally involved in engaging with the attendees by offering autographs and taking photos, which contributed to the event's success. The event, which took place at a local chicken wings restaurant called Peckish, drew a large crowd, including fans and students who eagerly waited for over an hour for Sanders' arrival.

According to USA Today, Sanders' business partner, Bam Hogue, said the quarterback understands the importance of connecting with people in real life and not just through social media.

One of the things that sets Shedeur's brand apart is the licensing deal that allows the use of Colorado's marks on the merchandise. Reportedly, he is currently ranked number one in college sports for NIL valuation, with an estimated value of $4.6 million.

