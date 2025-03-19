"They make mistakes, they're human beings": Urban Meyer sheds light on changing dynamic of CFP structure

Last season, college football fans were upset with the new College Football Playoff for a few reasons, which included the choices made by the selection committee. Now, numerous discussions regarding changes to the system have been rife among college football leaders, with no decisions made yet.

One idea is to expand the playoff to 14 teams. In light of this, the proposed breakdown of the College Football Playoff system in 2026 would give a set number of guaranteed bids to teams from each conference.

Urban Meyer is all for the idea as it would take away the need for a selection committee which can be influenced by bias, as he put it.

“This now eliminates the selection committee; they are no longer a selection committee,” the national championship-winning coach at Florida and Ohio State said on Wednesday’s episode of "The Triple Option" (Timestamp: 3:00). “It’s not selection. It’s access.

"I think since I’ve been in the selection committee, think about the BCS used to be computers and then it went to the playoff system and the playoff system now had a committee.

"They make mistakes, they’re human beings.”

In this plan, the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten would each get four spots, the ACC and Big 12 would get two each and the highest-ranked Group of Five team and one extra team would also make it.

A big concern is that teams from harder conferences, like the SEC and Big Ten, often play harder teams early in the season, which can hurt their chances of making the CFP. With automatic spots, teams wouldn’t have to worry as much about losing early.

Not everyone on board with idea of guaranteed bids in CFP

While Urban Meyer sounds content with the proposed system, not everyone is a big fan. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks giving the Big Ten and SEC four automatic spots in the CFP would not be a great move.

“I believe they are completely wrong about guaranteeing bids,” Finebaum said on an episode of "Get Up" in February, according to On3. “Doing our show yesterday, even SEC fans were calling in saying they don’t like it. There’s something inherently wrong about stacking the deck before the season.”

He pointed out that the SEC only had three teams in the playoff last year and some teams were just barely left out. The analyst said that the SEC or Big Ten could get a third or fourth spot for a mediocre team that doesn’t deserve to be there in some years.

