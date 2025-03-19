"They're constantly tired": Georgia HC Kirby Smart speaks about "exhausted" freshmen WRs

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have started spring practice. They are coming off a strong 2024 season where they won the SEC Championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the college football playoff. However, they have undergone significant changes heading into the 2025 season.

Kirby Smart did a press conference after practice on Tuesday. He spoke about the inexperience on the roster. Notably, he mentioned that very few players have participated in three spring practices before this one. He was then asked what he saw in the new freshman wide receivers on his team at spring practice. He said (1:30):

"They got to get in shape. They're constantly tired. They got their hands on their hips, exhausted. I think there's a little anxiety in that. So it's not like they're taking more reps.

"So the older players might have 25 reps in a practice, they might have 20. They can't sustain their 20 reps throughout practice. They get really tired, so they're trying."

Smart continued:

"There's no lack of effort. They're trying, but they have a long way to go in terms of learning what to do. That's our job. Our job is to get them ready to go and they are not where they need to be."

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have a strong class of freshman wide receivers

Georgia's offense next season will mostly be filled with players who were on the roster last season. Although some players, like QB Gunner Stockton, were not starters, most projected starters were on the roster. However, wide receiver is the biggest expectation.

The Georgia Bulldogs brought in two wide receivers through the transfer portal who are expected to be starters. Noah Thomas transferred from Texas A&M and Zachariah Branch transferred from USC. Both are expected to be starters next season.

Additionally, Kirby Smart brought in a strong class of freshman wide receiver recruits. The most notable addition is Talyn Taylor, who is the No. 4-ranked wide receiver recruit in the nation. The Bulldogs also recruited No. 27-ranked CJ Wiley and No. 45-ranked Landon Roldan. All three players are four-star recruits.

Depending on how offseason training and practice goes, any of those three recruits could have an impact on the 2025 roster. However, based on Kirby Smart's comments, they are a long way from being ready for games.

Smart believes he and the rest of the coaching staff need to get the freshman in better shape before they are ready for games.

