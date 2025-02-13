“They’re going to beat Ohio State”: CFB insider backs Arch Manning-led Texas to beat Ryan Day & Co. in season opener

The Texas Longhorns will have a different look next season with quarterback Arch Manning set to take over the starting role from Quinn Ewers. After three seasons as their starting QB, Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, the Longhorns have the opportunity to change their offense with a new QB in Manning.

The Longhorns had a strong 2024 season, but it ended in disappointing fashion in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. They lost 28-14 to an Ohio State team that would go on to win the national championship. They also lost the SEC championship game 22-19 in overtime to Georgia.

Next season, however, things could be different. On Monday, On3 posted a YouTube video from the "Andy & Ari' show, where the two hosts spoke about the start of next season, where the Longhorns and Buckeyes will square off in the opener.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ari Wasserman spoke about how he thinks the Longhorns will beat the Buckeyes in the season opener.

"I really, really like Texas next year, and I think they probably should be, if they didn't have Ohio State in the opener, but I think they're going to beat Ohio State in the opener," Wasserman said (2:35). "Do you not?"

Andy Staples responded to Wasserman, agreeing with the take. He does not even think it is that hot of a take. He discussed his belief that most people believe Texas will beat Ohio State.

"I think that's legitimate," Staples said. "I think everyone's thinking that. They're favored. I believe there's already a line on the game."

NFL analyst predicts the Browns will not draft a QB in 2025 so they can pick Arch Manning in 2026

The Cleveland Browns have the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, they are guaranteed to have the opportunity to pick at least one of the top two QBs, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. If the Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 selection, do not draft a QB, the Browns can pick either.

However, on Monday, NFL analyst Conor Orr posted an article on SI with a bold prediction for each team. For the Browns, he predicted that they would not draft a QB. Instead, he thinks they will select a replacement for Myles Garrett and use Deshaun Watson next season. They can then go into the 2026 NFL draft and pick Arch Manning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.