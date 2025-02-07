"They're gonna throw you to the wolves": Stephen A. Smith opens up on his biggest concern for Travis Hunter in NFL and potential repercussions

2024 Heisman Champ Travis Hunter is projected to be a top pick in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. Hunter showcased his talents playing on both sides of the ball for two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes.

However, despite his talent, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a few concerns relating to Travis Hunter's professional career in the NFL. On Thursday's episode of Cam Newton's podcast called '4th & 1 with Cam Newton', Smith was questioned about his red flags about the Colorado star if he was an executive for an NFL franchise.

"Size," Smith said. "Because of the violence that exists in the NFL.....And the fact that you can play both sides of the ball I'm gonna have coaches that are thinking about next week and a week after, as opposed to thinking long term, so they're gonna throw you to the wolves."

"Because if you can play, you can play. And YOU can play. So because of that what's going to happen is that you on both sides of the ball. That's overexposure. And in a sport as violent as football, you're destined to get hurt the more your expose yourself. And that's what I would be worried about. I'm not worried about your IQ, your athletic ability, I'm not worried about your heart, your fearlessness...You got all that. But you in a man's game now and these are some big, big boys and they gonna put a lickin on you."

According to NFL Draft Buzz, the two-way star's durability and mass will definitely be a concerning factor for teams wishing to draft him in April.

Ex-Jets scout explains why Travis Hunter is a better WR than a CB in the NFL

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly shared his assessment of the Colorado two-way star on Monday. In his breakdown, Kelly explained why Travis Hunter will flourish more successfully as a WR than a CB during his professional career in the NFL.

Daniel Kelly gave Hunter a first-round WR grade while giving him a second-round CB grade in his scouting report.

"Travis Hunter needs to be drafted as a wide receiver- and only play wide receiver in the #NFL. As a former NFL scout, I evaluated every single snap Hunter played on offense and defense in 2024. He worked at playing cornerback and looked 'good' going up against receivers on a soft schedule, but he looked like he was born to play wide receiver."

"He 'got by' at cornerback due to his elite athleticism. However, he looked generational as a wide receiver....I put a 2nd round grade on Hunter as a cornerback and a 1st Round Grade on Hunter as a wide receiver in this scouting report."

Travis Hunter has constantly expressed his desire to play both sides of the ball in the NFL. Thus, the team that drafts him in April will have to keep this factor in mind and ensure the best strategy for their success.

