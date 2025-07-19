"They sucked running the ball": CFB insider drops unfiltered opinion on Kalen DeBoer's first year at Alabama

Alabama faced many challenges last season as it transitioned into a new era. Kalen DeBoer was hired as the new coach following the retirement of Nick Saban, and it meant that a lot of things were done differently in the program, creating some obstacles toward success.

Ad

One of the areas the Crimson Tide didn't do well as they used to was the run game. While they were able to record a fairly good stat in running the ball, they didn't make it count in crucial moments. Josh Pate discussed this with Cole Cubelic in the coverage of the SEC media days.

“Alabama was in here as we're talking earlier today,” Pate said (Timestamp: 16:39). “By Bama standards, they just sucked running the ball last year. It just wasn't there. Georgia, same problem, wasn't there. To talk about both of them, but Bama first for a second.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I remember we went and saw them this spring. The one thing that kept getting articulated to me about Ryan Grubb, above and beyond the DeBoer line of it, adds a layer of trust for me, which I don't think should be overlooked, was ‘If we fail to run the ball again this year, it will not be because we got away from it.’”

Ad

Alabama recorded 173.8 rushing yards per game last season while averaging 4.6 yards per rush. However, the Crimson Tide were unable to establish a top-notch run game in a couple of games that really mattered despite the help they got from Jalen Milroe.

Ad

Cole Cubelic believes Alabama needs to prepare its running game better

Getting better in the run game is obviously one of the goals for Alabama as Kalen DeBoer enters his second season. Speaking at the SEC media days coverage, Cole Cubelic noted that the team has what it takes to have a dominant run game, but needs to prepare better for it.

Ad

“It's not like Bama was incapable,” Cubelic said. “Look at the Missouri game last year, dominant on the ground. There were other games, Wisconsin, dominant on the ground. We had Kendrick Law blocking guys in the first row of the stands. Receivers were blocking.

“So it's not like it wasn't a part of the mentality. But, Josh, you have to live it, man. You can't just say one day, ‘let's beat ground and pound.’ It doesn't work that way. You've got to do it in practice. You have to finish in practice. You need to do it in games to understand how it works, why it doesn't work."

With the return of Ryan Grubb to the program, Alabama is expected to have a better run game next season while also doing offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff last season, and it would mean a disaster if they failed to once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!