"They’ve embraced all the little differences": Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer rains praises on Crimson Tide players after first spring practice

Kalen DeBoer conducted his first spring practice on Monday after taking over the helm of affairs of the Crimson Tide in January following the unexpected retirement of the legendary Nick Saban.

Speaking to the press ollowing the practice, DeBoer appreciated how fast his players have adapted to the new scheme. The coach also commended the Crimson Tide coaching staff for being able to align seamlessly with the players.

“They’ve embraced all the little differences and nuances that different personalities bring, just different ideas that we have," DeBoer said. "It’s just been really smooth. And it’s a huge credit to our guys.

“I think our staff has done a good job of being aligned and on the same page and being organized to where it’s very clear and concise and the expectations are something that the guys can easily understand.”

Kalen DeBoer’s desire to win at Alabama

The Alabama football program is synonymous with winning. The Crimson Tide recorded significant success under the leadership of Nick Saban, and that's what Kalen DeBoer has to live up in Tuscaloosa.

He is already building a winning culture of his own at the program ahead of the college football season. It's going to be something different for Alabama next season, but DeBoer wants to keep on winning.

“We have the maxims that we refer to, and number one is, winners win because that’s what winners do," he said. "Winning, I know that’s a results-oriented piece to it, but what we focus on is really what the winners do. The winners in our program have an attention to detail. They compete.

“We go on and on. We have a list of those things. The habits they create each and every day will lead to the winning aspect. We’re never going to shy away from that being important here at Alabama.”

Will Kalen DeBoer hit the ground running in 2024?

There's a lot of uncertainty among Alabama fans as to what the post-Saban era would look like. Nonetheless, Kalen DeBoer is around to make an impact on the storied program.

Considering how immediately he was able to transform Washington, DeBoer has a good chance to hit the ground running in Tuscaloosa next season. He ended his in charge of the Huskies with a 25-2 record.

Alabama is in good hands ahead of the 2024 season, and they can expect to experience another successful era under the leadership of DeBoer.