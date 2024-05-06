"They’ve got Texas in week two": Joel Klatt picks college football teams with toughest schedule in 2024 season

College football commentator Joel Klatt named his team with the hardest schedule ahead of the 2024 college football season. Speaking on his show on Monday, Klatt said the reigning national champions Michigan Wolverines have the hardest schedule in college football.
“That schedule, I’ve mentioned it a couple of times,” Klatt said on Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show (via AthlonSports). “It doesn’t do them any favors, that’s no doubt ... They’ve got Texas in week two. We will be there. Big Noon Saturday. Big Noon Kickoff is going to be live in Ann Arbor for that game, Texas week two, USC in week four.
"Then they’ve got to travel in a national championship game rematch and face Washington in October. They’ve got Oregon in November in the Big House, and then they’ve got to face Ohio State in the ‘Shoe’ to finish the year."
Along with Michigan, Klatt pointed to Oklahoma as having a difficult schedule.
“Them, Michigan, those two schedules are really difficult,” he said.
Oklahoma is joining the SEC and will face Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama, Missouri and LSU.
What is Michigan's schedule? Examining Joel Klatt's claims
As Joel Klatt pointed out, Michigan plays Texas in Week 2, but luckily for them, that is a home game. Michigan doesn't have to play Penn State in conference play this season, but the rest of their schedule is difficult, including playing on the road against Ohio State.
The full Wolverines schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State
- Sept. 7 vs. Texas
- Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State
- Sept. 21 vs. USC
- Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota
- Oct. 5 at Washington
- Oct. 12 Bye week
- Oct. 19 at Illinois
- Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
- Nov. 9 at Indiana
- Nov. 16 Bye week
- Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 30 at Ohio State
- Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship
