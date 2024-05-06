Joel Klatt names X factor that makes Ryan Day's Ohio State the No. 1 team

FOX Sports college football commentator Joel Klatt has ranked Ohio State as his No. 1 team entering the 2024 college football season. The spring transfer portal has ended, as have spring practices and games. The focus now turns to the regular season, which kicks off in August.

Heading into the 2024 season, Klatt ranked Ohio State as his No. 1 team, as he says its defense is the X-Factor.

"The offseason that Ohio State had and the roster that they're going to put on the field, to me, makes them No. 1," Klatt said, via Athlon Sports. "The defense for Ohio State is what makes them the No. 1 team in the country because they will be the best defense in the country.

"I think that Ohio State is going to have as good of a defense as we've seen in a long time, maybe all the way back to the 2021 Georgia team."

Along with Ohio State's defense, Klatt also points to the addition of Chip Kelly to fix the team's offense and running game.

"They have not reached their potential in terms of a run game over the last couple of years... Chip Kelly will fix that," Klatt said. "They're going to be a better run team. He runs the ball effectively everywhere that he's been."

The Buckeyes were aggressive in the transfer portal, which was a key reason for the team to be ranked No. 1 by Joel Klatt.

In the regular season, Ohio State has notable games against Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska, Penn State and Michigan.

Who did Ohio State land in the transfer portal?

After Ohio State lost to Michigan for the third straight season, the Buckeyes went out and added several key players, and they are as follows:

Caleb Downs, S

Will Howard, QB

Quinshon Jenkins, RB

Seth McLaughlin, C

Julian Sayian, QB

Will Kacmarek, TE

Kyle McCord left the program and was replaced by Will Howard at quarterback. Caleb Downs was a major addition as he was an All-American at safety. He will help shore up the backend.

The other major addition is Quinshon Jenkins who transferred from Ole Miss. Jenkins is one of the top running backs in the country.

