"Thinkin' 'bout startin' a label with Nick Saban": UNC linebacker Cedric Gray puts up cryptic post after declaring for 2024 NFL draft

UNC linebacker Cedric Gray posted a cryptic message on Instagram. The linebacker announced his entry to the 2024 NFL draft in December. He has become the backbone of the Tar Heel defense, with a record of 365 total tackles over his last three seasons at North Carolina.

He joined junior wide receiver Devontez Walker as the second Tar Heel to enter the draft. Meanwhile, Gray's recent interesting post via his social handle attracted attention.

“I’m a ‘Bama boy, I’m thinkin’ ‘bout startin’ a label with Nick Saban,” Gray shared a number of pictures and wrote in the caption.

Gray's post quotes lyrics from "Unfuckwitable" by Rylo Rodriguez.

Last season, he recorded 121 total tackles (11 for a loss) in 12 games along with five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Cedric Gray: One of the finest linebackers nationwide

Cedric Gray #33 of the North Carolina Tar Heels

Gray was a beast for the Tar Heels in his four-year career. The linebacker from Ardrey Kell High School came to North Carolina as a 3-star recruit by ESPN and a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports.

2020: Gray appeared in all 12 games and racked up single-tackle games against Virginia Tech, NC State and Western Carolina.

2021: Earning a starting role by his sophomore season, Gray appeared in all 13 games and started 11. He led the team with 100 tackles and chipped in with five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

2022: Gray was voted a team captain and garnered All-American honors. Starting all 14 games, he had 145 tackles, including 82 solo stops, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He was recognized with All-ACC and All-American honors.

2023: Gray led the team in tackles for the third consecutive season and earned All-ACC recognition for the second time. Appearing in all 12 games, he recorded 121 tackles, five sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He was a menace in the backfield, forcing two fumbles and recovering two.

