"This guy throws interceptions like Oprah hands out cars": CFB analyst blasts DJ Lagway for making it 'incredibly difficult' for Florida Gators

After receiving a lot of preseason hype, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway has had a lackluster start to the season. In the Gators' 20-10 loss to LSU in Week 3, Lagway was picked off five times by the Tigers' defense.
Lagway went 33 of 49 for 287 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions, while adding 19 yards on nine carries. College football analyst Joel Klatt blasted the quarterback, who received preseason Heisman hype, for his performance.
"Candidly, Florida is athletic. That's not a bad football team by any stretch of the imagination," Klatt said on Monday (32:00), via "The Joel Klatt Show." "They happen to have a quarterback that makes it incredibly difficult to win tight ball games cause he constantly throws the football to the other team.
"When they get into matchup games, or even FBS games, this guy throws interceptions like Oprah hands out cars. DJ Lagway has got to hold onto the football. That's a massive issue. They're right in the middle of the most difficult stretch of the year, schedule-wise, and Lagway just threw five interceptions including a pick-six. You cannot make those throws."
Brian Kelly explains how LSU dealt with DJ Lagway
Ahead of the Florida Gators game, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly challenged his defense to pressure DJ Lagway.
During his postgame news conference, Kelly broke down how his defense was able to throw the Gators quarterback off his game.
“As you saw, he (Lagway) was never really settled in the pocket," Kelly said. "We were moving that pocket with pressure. He could never quite settle and get into rhythm,” Kelly said. “Most of those picks came on out-of-rhythm throws. That was the game plan: get him out of rhythm.
“We brought a lot of pressures, they were of five-man pressures, and that let us stay in good coverage looks. Even with some of the simulated pressures, we had zone defenders in a good position. So we weren’t caught in many straight one-on-one situations. There was always somebody overlapping from the top down.”
It won't get easier for Lagway and Florida as they'll travel to Coral Gables to take on the No. 4-ranked Miami Hurricanes in Week 4.
