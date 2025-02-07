“This is the legend”: Coach Prime shows his respect to Bill Belichick as he introduces his son Shedeur at 2025 NFL Honors

Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders appeared at the NFL Honors to watch the ceremony and mingle with other members of the NFL and football community. As they were meeting with various people, Well Off Media, owned by one of Deion Sanders' other sons, Deion Sanders Jr., recorded them.

As they walked through the event, the Sanders family met with many people associated with the NFL like Rich Eisen and Jerry Jones. They even ran into celebrities like Snoop Dogg.

However, Coach Prime looked most excited to introduce his son to arguably the greatest coach of all time, Bill Belichick. When introducing Shedeur to the NFL legend, he introduced him with the respect he deserves (starts at 8:55).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is the legend. You already know."

Trending

Coach Prime speaks about why he could not return to the NFL as a coach

While Coach Prime made an appearance at the NFL Honors, he is unlikely to visit as a Coach of the Year candidate any time soon. Although there were rumors that he would take the head coaching job with the Dallas Cowboys or Las Vegas Raiders, both roles have been filled by other candidates.

As a result, Deion Sanders will stick with the Colorado Buffaloes for another season. This is unlikely to upset him because he has been vocal about being happy in Colorado.

Missing out on those two jobs would not rule him out from future positions, but what he said 'We Got Time Today' on Tuesday alludes it's unlikely for him to take an NFL coaching job. He spoke about how he could not coach at the NFL level because he does not think players take practice seriously enough anymore.

"That’s the way we practiced," Sanders said. "I know it’s cute but I couldn’t coach pro ball. The way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it as a man and as a football enthusiast. I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I. There’s no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough.

While it is impossible to judge effort from players, there are certain differences between practices now and during Deion Sanders' playing career that are facts. Most notably, the NFLPA worked hard to get a clause in the CBA to enforce non-contact practices during organized team activities and pushed forward the start of training camp to ensure players have more rest time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place