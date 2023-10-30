"This list is f**king wack" - CFB fans troll Week 10 AP poll as OU drops by 4 spots, Michigan maintains ranking amid sign-stealing allegations

The latest AP poll has been released, with no movement in the top five.

The back-to-back defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs maintaining the top spot in the rankings. Fans have reacted to the same.

Check out the full rankings below:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Washington Huskies

6. Oregon Ducks

7. Texas Longhorns

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

10. Oklahoma Sooners

11. Ole Miss Rebels

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

13. LSU Tigers

14. Missouri Tigers

15. Louisville Cardinals

16. Oregon State Beavers

17. Air Force Falcons

18. Utah Utes

19. Tennessee Volunteers

20. UCLA Bruins

21. Tulane Green Wave

22. Kansas Jayhawks

23. James Madison Dukes

24. USC Trojans

25. Kansas State Wildcats

College football fans largely disagreed with the updated AP poll rankings and voiced their displeasure. One reckons the poll was not good:

"This list is f**king wack"

Another believes the Alabama Crimson Tide should be the highest ranked team with one loss:

"#Alabama should be the Beat one lose team,, @ #6. They are on the upswing,, getting better each week while Oregon and Texas are in decline. #CFPlayoffCommittee"

One fan questioned the consistency of the AP Poll, pointing out the differences of how two recent games were viewed by voters:

"Ole Miss loses to Bama and drops 5 spots.. OU loses to unranked Kansas and drops 4 spots while maintaining top 10 sure"

Another fan believes that the Oklahoma Sooners should be ahead of the Texas Longhorns due to their head to head win:

"Why is Texas ranked ahead of Oklahoma? Same record. They played. Pretty simple. I think you need to go: 7. Oklahoma 8. Texas 9. Alabama With Penn State somewhere in there."

Another claimed that the Michigan Wolverines should not be ranked ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes or Florida State Seminoles:

"Absolutely no Reason For Michigan to Be Ranked Ahead Of FSU Or Ohio State... They Have Not Played Anybody.. Absolutely No Team With A Pulse.. smh"

One more fan believes that the Michigan Wolverines sign stealing scandal should affect their ranking:

"I speak for all college football fans when I say we all look forward to more breaking news reports about the cheaters up in Ann Arbor this week. Unrank them and give their spot to teams that actually play by the rules"

Another has had issues with the poll, stating:

"1. Gimme Texas over Oregon. 2. How is USC still ranked? 3. AP Poll snuck in K State at 25 for Big Noon Kickoff larger matchup next week at Texas. 4. Is LSU really the 2nd best 2 loss team in the nation? 5. Ole Miss should be ranked over OU"

Another believes the USC Trojans are only ranked due to their brand and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams:

"USC is only ranked bc of their brand name and QB"

AP poll has no bearing on College Football Playoff

While there will always be complaints about the AP poll, it should be noted that the poll has no bearing on the College Football Playoff.

The four teams that reach the postseason will be determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will release its first rankings on Tuesday.