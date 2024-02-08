News recently broke that Terry Bussey has signed with Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports shared the news, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ ATH Terry Bussey tells me he’s Locked In with Texas A&M and will sign with the Aggies! The 5’11 185 ATH from Timpson, TX is ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the ‘24 Class on all four major recruiting services 👀 #GigEm 👍🏼"

Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports discussed the move on their national signing day special, with the former saying:

"If you don't know anything about Terry Bussey, we are kind of talking that this might be the best two-way athlete since Travis Hunter."

The latter added:

"Terry Bussey is one of one... No. 1, it's easy to root for him as an individual. This is a guy that's lost his mother, he's lived with his high school coach, and he has done everything. He doesn't leave the athletic complex there at Timpson High School. Four sport athlete.

"He's a quarterback, almost 15,000 yards of total offense over his prep career playing primarily quarterback. He's also played defense, 325 tackles, 30 interceptions, eight pick-sixes and he's scored nine times via the return game."

Ivins noted that he is unsure where Texas A&M plans to use Bussey. He revealed that he believes the two-way star could be primarily used on defense, while also getting the opportunity to play offense, similar to Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter.

CFB analyst discusses Terry Bussey picking Texas A&M Aggies over LSU Tigers

Terry Bussey chose to remain committed to the Texas A&M Aggies despite interest from several rival SEC programs, including the LSU Tigers. Matt Moscona of ESPN Baton Rouge shared his thoughts on the decision:

"A&M was not losing this one. It would have been too much of an embarrassment. You're Texas A&M. You paid $75 million to fire your coach. Your class had been decimated and by LSU, in particular... He's the number one athlete in the country.

"He projects as a defensive back plus he can play corner or safety and could be a day one starter at either position... It's significant and he's also staying in the SEC at one of your rival schools that you play every year."

The Aggies had 10 prospects de-commit from their 2024 recruiting class, including two five-star prospects and four four-star prospects. Of that group, one five-star prospect and three four-star prospects joined the Tigers.