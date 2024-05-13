“This about to be a murder scene” - CFB fans have ecstatic reaction to Colorado vs Nebraska’s broadcasting news

College football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the upcoming showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game is set to grace national television screens on NBC for Week 2. Scheduled for Saturday, September 7th, at 5:30 p.m. MT, the game will be broadcast on 9NEWS and NBC affiliates nationwide, emanating from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Last year's victory for the Buffaloes, with a commanding 36-14 win in Boulder, adds to the anticipation surrounding this year's clash. Excitement among fans is palpable, with one expressing confidence, writing:

“This about to be a murder scene. Let’s not forget what happened last season (with the team they had) it’s go time this year baby.”

Another fan, cautiously optimistic, wrote:

"I'm not taking anything for granted. I hope it's a blowout, but reserving my excitement until the 4th quarter. Lol."

Here is how other CFB fans are expressing their reactions to the upcoming showdown:

Returning for its second year, NBC's "Big Ten Saturday Night" football showcase will host this highly anticipated matchup. It'll mark Colorado's first appearance on NBC since the 1995 Fiesta Bowl.

This will be the eighth time in CU history to feature on a national NBC broadcast. Notable appearances include six bowl games such as the Orange Bowls of 1962, 1977, 1990 and 1991, and the Fiesta Bowls of 1993 and 1995.

Colorado Buffaloes' 2024 football schedule

The Buffs are getting set to compete with their conference games beginning soon. Their football matches will be up against nine of their 15 conference rivals: Oklahoma, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Texas, Arizona, Utah, Central Florida and Cincinnati.

Their upcoming schedule looks like this:

Thursday, Aug. 29 - vs. North Dakota State

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. - at Nebraska

Saturday, Sept. 14 - at Colorado State

Saturday, Sept. 21 - vs. Baylor

Saturday, Sept. 28 - at UCF

Saturday, Oct. 12 - vs. Kansas State

Saturday, Oct. 19 - at Arizona

Saturday, Oct. 26 - vs. Cincinnati

Saturday, Nov. 9 - at Texas Tech

Saturday, Nov. 16 - vs. Utah

Saturday, Nov. 23 - at Kansas

Friday, Nov. 29 - vs. Oklahoma State

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders sets out on the new Big 12 adventure in 2024. This is the first time they will play in the conference after 2010.

This year has great significance as the Buffalos return to Lincoln and Fort Collins, matching the latter occurrence in the 1996 season.

Honorably, the season 2024 ends at home on Friday, the 29th day of November, meeting Oklahoma State, and falling on the day after Thanksgiving.