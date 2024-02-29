Mike Norvell has ensured the return of Florida State's powerhouse status in the world of college football. The coach took over in 2021 and has done a great job, leading the Seminoles to the Atlantic Coast Conference title undefeated in 2023.

Recruitment has undoubtedly played a role in the success of Norvell in Tallahassee. The program has got the right players from both high school and the transfer portal. The coach recently discussed the Seminoles recruitment process with On3’s J.D. Pickell.

“We find the right guys that fit Florida State,” Norvell said. “This program is not for everybody.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"We go through the process, whether it’s high school, whether it’s guys in the transfer portal, we try to be very transparent and real with what we’re looking for and try to also get an understanding of what’s important to them.

Recruitment is vital to Mike Norvell’s success at Florida State

Mike Norvell made it known to J.D. Pickell the role of recruitment in the resurgence of Florida State. He added that the Seminoles are conscious of which players they go after, especially on the portal, and create a conducive environment for them to excel in Tallahassee:

“We’ve had the success that we’ve had because we know what we’re looking for and try to be very specific in what we go after.

"When those guys have come here, they understand the expectations. We’ve been able to allow them to showcase all that they can bring to this program.”

The Seminoles have secured the likes of Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman and Trey Benson from the transfer portal under Mike Norvell. However, on-field success is not the only factor luring players to Tallahassee; it's more about the long-term support they get at the program.

“The teammates they are, the belief and the buy-in that they have to the program — Even if they’re only here for a couple of years, they’re Seminoles for the rest of their life, and that’s something that’s important to us, as well.”

“It’s not just about the short term. It’s about helping set them up for the long term of what and how they’re going to be remembered.”

Following a season where Florida State was controversially excluded from the College Football Playoff, Mike Norvell and Co. will hope for a more eventful 2024 season.

The Seminoles will look to win the ACC championship once again next season, snapping the recent dominance of rival Clemson. That will earn them an automatic spot in the 12-team playoff.