"This s**t is so funny" - Coaches Poll after Week 4 matchups draw hilarious reactions on CFB Twitter

The latest rendition of the USA Today Coaches Poll was released following Week 4 of the college football season. The top two teams remained the same, as they have all season, however, there was plenty of movement beyond that.

Check out the full rankings below:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Texas Longhorns

6. USC Trojans

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

8. Washington Huskies

9. Oregon Ducks

10. Utah Utes

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

12. LSU Tigers

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

14. Oklahoma Sooners

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

16. Duke Blue Devils

17. Washington State Cougars

18. Miami Hurricanes

19. Tennessee Volunteers

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Oregon State Beavers

22. Missouri Tigers

23. Florida Gators

24. Kansas Jayhawks

25. Kansas State Wildcats

How did college football fans react to the updated Coaches Poll?

College football fans voiced their displeasure while reacting to the latest Coaches Poll. @NcaaNoobita claimed:

"This s**t is so funny"

Expand Tweet

@theandalorian questioned if the coaches watch the games, which would be quite difficult considering they are generally coaching at the same time:

"Do the coaches still not watch the games?"

Expand Tweet

@FFB_Fanatics does not believe the Georgia Bulldogs are worthy of the top ranking, due to their relatively easy early season schedule:

"Get Georgia out of 1 until they play a real team"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I would have Washington in the top 5, they've looked really good so far."

Expand Tweet

"Georgia and Michigan have cupcake schedules while teams like texas, OSU, and FSU play legit non-con opponents. Georgia plays UAB in week 4 while FSU and OSU go on the road against legit opponents and WIN. Let the wins determine the rankings, not last years bias."

Expand Tweet

While there will always be complaints about the Coaches Poll, it is important to note that the poll has no bearing on the College Football Playoffs. The four teams that reach the postseason will be determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will release its first rankings on Oct. 31.