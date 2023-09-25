"This s**t is so funny" - Coaches Poll after Week 4 matchups draw hilarious reactions on CFB Twitter

The latest rendition of the USA Today Coaches Poll was released following Week 4 of the college football season. The top two teams remained the same, as they have all season, however, there was plenty of movement beyond that.
Check out the full rankings below:
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Michigan Wolverines
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Florida State Seminoles
5. Texas Longhorns
6. USC Trojans
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Washington Huskies
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Utah Utes
11. Alabama Crimson Tide
12. LSU Tigers
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
14. Oklahoma Sooners
15. North Carolina Tar Heels
16. Duke Blue Devils
17. Washington State Cougars
18. Miami Hurricanes
19. Tennessee Volunteers
20. Ole Miss Rebels
21. Oregon State Beavers
22. Missouri Tigers
23. Florida Gators
24. Kansas Jayhawks
25. Kansas State Wildcats
How did college football fans react to the updated Coaches Poll?
College football fans voiced their displeasure while reacting to the latest Coaches Poll. @NcaaNoobita claimed:
"This s**t is so funny"
@theandalorian questioned if the coaches watch the games, which would be quite difficult considering they are generally coaching at the same time:
"Do the coaches still not watch the games?"
@FFB_Fanatics does not believe the Georgia Bulldogs are worthy of the top ranking, due to their relatively easy early season schedule:
"Get Georgia out of 1 until they play a real team"
Here are a few more reactions:
"I would have Washington in the top 5, they've looked really good so far."
"Georgia and Michigan have cupcake schedules while teams like texas, OSU, and FSU play legit non-con opponents. Georgia plays UAB in week 4 while FSU and OSU go on the road against legit opponents and WIN. Let the wins determine the rankings, not last years bias."
While there will always be complaints about the Coaches Poll, it is important to note that the poll has no bearing on the College Football Playoffs. The four teams that reach the postseason will be determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will release its first rankings on Oct. 31.