"This version doesn’t have playoff mode.”: CFB fans reignite FSU snub after fan page posts EA college football cover featuring Jordan Travis

The EA College Football game is one of the most exciting things for college football fans to look forward to. One significant aspect is the cover athlete as that represents one of the most impactful people in the game and people are beginning to speculate on who it should be.

Fan cover art has been circulating on social media as people are sharing possible EA College Football covers of who it could be and one account has created a Jordan Travis cover. However, people were quick to make jokes about how the game would not include a playoff mode since the Florida State Seminoles failed to make the College Football Playoff despite being undefeated in the regular season.

Other people decided to make jokes about the Florida State Seminoles as a whole outside of missing the College Football Playoff.

Other users tweeted out different cover athletes or options that the NCAA Football game could choose.

While no cover has been officially announced, it will be interesting to see more details surrounding the game begin to come out.

Who would be the best option for the cover of the EA College Football game?

While there are a lot of options to decide from for the cover of the EA College Football game, there is one idea that immediately jumps out that the developers could use. Make the cover using Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and a deluxe edition of Deion Sanders.

While some people may be sick of hearing about the Colorado Buffaloes, it is without argument that they are the most recognizable figures in college football. With the retirement of Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the NCAA investigations levied against the Michigan Wolverines, this could be the best option.

It is also important to realize that this is a business and coach Prime being on the cover of the EA College Football game is going to attract multiple generations of fans. Adding his son and potential Heisman Trophy candidate Shedeur Sanders would help as well to create a player who is returning to college football rather than a player who has entered the 2024 NFL Draft.

